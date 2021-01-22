Okraku Mantey deserves deputy minister position - Omanhene

Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Another call for president Akufo-Addo to consider showbiz personality Mark Okraku Mantey for a deputy ministerial post. This time, coming from a TV presenter.



According to Omanhene Kwabene Asante of Adom TV, the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry needed someone from the creative industry to partner minister designate Mohammed Awal.



"One or two deputies but if he (Awal) gets an industry person, in this case Mark Okraku; the results that will be gotten from that ministry will shock people. To me, where we are now; Mark Okraku should support Awal," Omanhene said on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme.



Okraku Mantey is currently the president of the Creative Arts Council. He is also a respected pundit in the showbiz industry and has a long history in the entertainment ecosystem.



The Badwam show host also lauded the professional and leadership qualities of the ministerial nominee who he described as a disciplinarian who was fair but firm in his dealings.



Industry players have stressed the need to have a creative industry person to support the minister at the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry. One such is Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai.



In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, he argued that the entertainment industry needed to be healed from its wounds, hence, the need for someone with technical know-how to be able to achieve this result.



“The deputy ministerial role may go to somebody like Mark Okraku Mantey for instance who also has a certain proven track record working in the industry…this is a proposal or designate for the ministry to see how he will bring his A-game on.”