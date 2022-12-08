Ohemaa Woyeje welcomes her second child

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje announced the birth of her second child, a girl, in an Instagram post that has been welcomed with hundreds of congratulatory messages.



The new mom has been missing in action for the greater part of this year. The popular presenter's long absence has finally been explained.



The second-time mom has been congratulated by one of her very good friends, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who initially broke the news and confirmed the gender of the newborn.



"And it's a girl II Congratulations Yaa Maame @ohemaawoyeje," she captioned an image of Ohemaa glowing in her baby bump.



The broadcast journalist is married to Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi.



The couple's first child, Maame Akosua Sarpomaa, was delivered three years ago.



Check out the photos below:



