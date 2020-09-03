Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ohemaa Woyeje sends out words of encouragement to Ghanaian women

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje

Ghanaian versatile radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has sent words of encouragement to Ghanaian women as she opens her 4th business.



The multi-talented radio personality who is the mid-morning show host at Angel FM, notifying the public about what is new from her camp revealed that she is opening a new business this month and that she wants to encourage Ghanaian women that they can also start owning their own companies if they work hard.



Ohemaa Woyeje said Ghanaian women should try and always have a backup in life and not depend on just one business adding that they need to be financially independent.



The multiple award-winning DJ owns a pub and also runs companies like Ohemaa Woyeje Depot (Wholesale shops), Ohemaa Woyeje IceBar Restaurant, Ohemaa Woyeje Ventures (Distribution shop) and her newest addition, Ohemaa Woyeje Enterprise.

