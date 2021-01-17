Entertainment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ohemaa Mercy shares why she remains relevant after 17 years of doing gospel music

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has shared that after about seventeen years in the Gospel music industry, she still remains relevant because of four cardinal reasons.



Listing what has kept her going all these while, she told KB on the Showbiz Xtra show: “God, prayer, obedience, discipline and sticking to Christ have been the pillars all this while”.



According to her, deepening her relationship with God has helped her to touch the lives of others through music. “For some of us, our relationship with Christ is very important and I believe that can make one firm for even 200 years”.



She however noted that, her success in the music industry does not mean that other Gospel musicians who have not achieved her feat are weak in faith.



Rather, she believes God can choose to use people for a short time in fulfilling his purpose.



Ohemaa Mercy, known in real life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo, has six spirit-filled studio albums with hit singles like ‘Wo firi mu’, ‘Aseda’, and ‘Wobeye Kese’.



She is currently promoting her new song titled ‘Ote Me Mu’.