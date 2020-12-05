Entertainment of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Ogee lied, he and others squandered Wendy Shay’s Concert cash - Bullet fires

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman, well known as Bullet, has reacted to Ogee the MC’s denial of squandering an amount meant for Wendy Shay’s maiden concert.



Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Ogee, a former worker of Rufftown Records refuted claims that he was among the people who misspent cash which was intended to organize Wendy Shay’s concert.



When asked why he left the label, he stated that there was a misunderstanding which was solved later.



But in a latest interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, Bullet stated categorically that Ogee and some former workers of Rufftown Records did not use the money they collected from for the intended purpose.



He recounted how his former workers lied to him that they have gotten a sound company that will help them with quality sounds, but after he gave them the money they requested, Bullet said they hired sound systems mainly used at wake keepings/funerals.



The Rufftown Records CEO disclosed that he lost a lot of money after their action led to the flop of the event at the beach.



Following their actions, Bullet averred he sanctioned two of them but the rest also resigned when they were preparing towards a show.



Bullet talked about how his former workers have been spoiling his name after they parted ways.

