OforiAttaMustGo: Four Akufo-Addo celebrity campaigners who are silent

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a substantial precedent in Ghana's politics under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as even MPs of the ruling party are calling for the resignation of the country’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for nonperformance.



The country’s economic downturn has sparked constant calls from more citizens for the resignation of the economic gatekeepers, particularly the finance minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



Yet in the midst of all these, some celebrities who actively campaigned for the Nana Addo-led administration are yet to comment on the call for the aforementioned to resign or be sacked. Since the declaration was made, #OforiAttaMustGo and #KenMustGo have been trending on social media.



Although some of these ‘NPP celebrity activists’ have called out the government for overseeing a poor economic state, many are expecting them to further throw their weight behind calls for the sacking of the two personalities.



See the list below:



Samini



Samini who in the past criticised his colleagues for endorsing political parties and candidates took a U-turn in 2020 when he endorsed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through social media posts, interviews, and campaign songs. He mounted political platforms to defend his decision stressing he was convinced Nana Addo needed another term.







Despite the barrage of backlash and criticisms against him, the musician's support for Nana Addo was inflexible.



Prior to the calls for the two personalities to be axed, Samini made a post and lamented the depreciation of the cedi and other factors that have contributed to the hardship being experienced.



“Dear Nana Akufo-Addo. I supported you to bring change and stability. I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright. Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?” parts of his comments read.



But Samini is yet to add his voice to the campaign seeking to remove Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen from office for overseeing a failed economy.



Prince David Osei







The actor was the first ‘Celebrity NPP campaigner’ to call out the government for what he described as the poor management of the country’s economy.



Prince David Osei has not only spoken against the country’s ailing economy but had also issued an ultimatum that should the economic situation in the country not improve by December, he will mobilize the youth to hit the street irrespective of party affiliation and protest.



"If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together.. God bless our motherland ???????? We want to see improvement in our livelihoods.. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favor because your legacy is on the line Sir!!” parts of his post read.



However, the actor is yet to support the sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.



Kalybos







Unlike Prince David Osei and Samini who have spoken about the economic hardship and the need for a change in the narrative, Kalybos is yet to comment, not to talk of supporting the call for the removal of Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen from office.



Kalybos' silence on the economy has been loud and considering that he was one of the celebrities who vigorously campaigned for the NPP, a section of the populace is eager to hear his assessment of the economy.



Bibi Bright







After campaigning her way up to being elected as the secretary for the Creative Arts Council under the current NPP government, Bibi Bright has been silent on political issues.



Like Kalybos, she has not spoken about the hardships in the country; neither has she supported nor kicked against calls for the dismissal of Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.





EB/BB