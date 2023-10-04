OccupyBoG: If NPP gives you money, ‘chop’ it and vote against them – Abrobe of Cantata fame

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Ahin Yeboah popularly known as 'Abrobe' has urged Ghanaians to accept funds offered to them by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote against them in the 2024 general elections.



According to the actor who gained popularity after featuring in the local drama series Cantata in the past, the Akufo-Addo-led government has significantly let down the nation.



Speaking at the #OccupyBoG protest which was organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present their challenges to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Abrobe charged Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama as president in the 2024 general elections.



“One thing I want to say is that during John Mahama’s time, there were funds allocated to actors and actresses that I used to benefit thus GH¢2,500 every month. But since Akufo-Addo assumed power, I have had just GH¢200 in my account.



“So won't I change my mind? Brethren, what we did in Assin-North, we will repeat it. if they [NPP] give you money, take it and enjoy but the elections we will vote against them,” he said.



“Nana Akufo-Addo recently told us that the person to make Ghana better is John Mahama. That’s his words, not mine. Alan Cash, who is a loyal NPP member has made me understand that NPP is not a good party for us to join,” Abrobe said during the #OccupyBoG protest.



The Bank of Ghana has faced intense public scrutiny due to reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.



Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writing off GH¢32 billion in government debt.



The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.



