Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi and Delay for GH¢800,000

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Obrafour is reportedly chasing Ayisha Modi with a writ of summons.



A report gathered by Zionfelix.net says Ayisha Modi, Delay and the producers of the Delay Show have been sued by Obrafour.



The renowned rapper who feels his image has been brought into disrepute has finally sued these parties after he urged Ayisha Modi to retract a false claim she made on the Delay Show.



If you would recall, Ayisha asserted on the Delay Show some months ago stated that she invested $45,000 in Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ project.



After the interview was aired, the veteran musician gave Ayisha Modi the opportunity to retract her statement, but she failed to do so.



In a writ of summons sighted by Zionfelix.net, Obrafour, among others, is demanding a retraction and apology from Ayisha Modi, the host and producers of the Delay Show. These he demanded to be published in the Daily Graphic Newspaper.

