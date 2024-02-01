Obaapa Christy out with new single 'It Will Change'

Music of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Renowned Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy is out with a mind-blowing new song titled "It Will Change (Ebesesa)".



Released on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the song is meant to encourage everyone not to give up no matter the situation they are going through.



“We are in hard times and people are going through a lot. After Covid-19, a lot has changed and most people are not having it easy. This song gives hope to the hopeless. The words in it are encouraging enough to make you know God is with you and will change your situation for you”, she said.



The song comes with a video shot by Skyweb.



According to the "Metease hitmaker", Gospel musicians are not angels and are likely to make mistakes so Ghanaians should pray for them rather than judging them.



“Sometimes I hear not-too-good comments about gospel musicians when their issues come up. There is no point in rejoicing in someone’s downfall. In as much as we are gospel musicians we are mere mortals and we are bound to make mistakes. Some media men and Ghanaians dwell on the negatives instead of focusing on the positive aspects” she said in an interview.



Her manager, Kwame Owusu has hinted that the gospel musician will be releasing an album soon.



Songs she has to her credit are "The Glory", "Wagye Me", "W'asue Me", and "Bo Abrabo", among others.



She won Best Female Vocal Performance, Gospel Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.