Obaapa Christy discloses the two things she misses whenever she travels abroad

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Obaapa Christy, has revealed what she misses the most whenever she travels abroad.



The gospel musician told Amansan Krakye in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast that Ghanaian local dishes are what makes her miss the country the most.



She also stressed the 'good treat' she usually receives from Ghanaians abroad as another thing she misses the most.



“Whenever I travel abroad what makes me miss Ghana the most is our Ghanaian local dishes and how Ghanaians pamper me. Even though whenever I’m outside Ghana people also do pamper me but just like our elders say that’s home sweet home,” she said.



“When I’m in Ghana the way Ghanaians hail and adore me and you know as for me I can even use the fans I get from people as my food. When people give me those fans whenever I’m in Ghana then I become so excited due to the love I get from people who enjoy my music,” Obaapa Christy added.