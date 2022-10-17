OB Amponsah gears up for 4th standup special

Entertainment of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian comic OB Amponsah has indicated the name for his fourth comedy special.



Dubbed ‘Ghanaian By Card’, OB takes to the stage in December.



He is currently open to sponsorship.



On the official flyer for the event, there is an image of the popular entertainment figure in action and holding what appears to be a Ghana Card in his left hand.



There is also an image of the National Theatre in Accra on the flyer.



The award-winning comic has so far performed three specials: ‘Voices in My Head (2019), “Political Refugee’ (2020) and ‘Popular But Broke (2021).



At the 2022 Comedy and Poetry Awards (COPO), OB Amponsah was honoured as the Best Comedian of the Year.