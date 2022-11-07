Nyansa Boakwa and afrobeats twins Lali X Lola release 'I'm Blessed' Single

Music of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Ghanaian afrobeats twin sisters Lali X Lola have featured Happy FM’s Nyansa Boakwa on their latest single titled "I'm Blessed" which is part of their EP dubbed, “From Words To Magic”.



The “I’m Blessed” song is the 6th track on the EP which is showing gratitude to God for life. The song has a rich echoing Twi appellations to God. It is a unique and unusual fusion of Afro-beats and Talking drums.



“While writing the song, we needed someone to fill it with deep Akan appellations to God. We were just looking at our lives and just wanted to take the struggles and everything we’ve been through and put in a song,” Lali explained the rationale for the song. She adds, “We just could not find the right Akan words and attitude”.



“We put a notice out and had a couple of people calling but none of them met our expectations. We were finally directed to meet Nyansa Boakwa and after a brief discussion with him, we knew immediately he was the one we needed,” they revealed.



Nyansa Boakwa talking about how he came about the words for the song mentioned that, after listening to the song and appreciating what it intended, "I just decided to give God the praise through appellations in words and expressions I knew best. There are times you want to talk to God but don’t have the right words to do so. So I just used some attributes to describe him and that was all.”



Although the music duo just recently came in contact with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa, they admit he has been an amazing blessing to them and they now see him as a family.



Lali X Lola were born in Cape Coast to a mother of Ashanti royal heritage and an Ewe father from the Volta Region. They are known in private life as Patricia Delali Dake (Lali) and her twin sister Trysha Wolali Dake (Lola) and are Afrobeat/Afro-soul/Afro-fusion female artists and dancers.



They currently work from both Ghana and the UK. They consider themselves as “Entertainment Scholars” because of their passion and drive to excel academically while fully exploiting their God-given talents as well.



They are managed by their father who they call their "dadanger" (daddy/manager). Their kid brother "Rappidd" is their default producer and their mother, their stylist.