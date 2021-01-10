Numerous ladies showed up when I auditioned for a girlfriend – Wheelchair-bound Ogidi Brown

Music of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Ogidi Brown, the former manager of musician Fameye, has stated that despite his paralyzed condition, a lot of ladies are attracted to him.



In an interview with Delay, he recounted how several women showed up when he called for a ‘girlfriend audition’ in 2020.



“I auditioned for a girlfriend. You’d be amazed at the number of girls that should up. It happened last year, 2020, and a lot of women were present. I could not make a choice because they were too many. I made up my mind to let all of them go so I can relax and find a girlfriend at the right time,” he said.



In that same interview, Ogidi Brown revealed that his manhood functions well despite his physical state. When asked whether he has finally found a girlfriend, he disclosed that he has found someone to whom he is considering getting married.



“After six months of effective therapy, things started picking up. After some time, I asked the doctor if my manhood will ever work again and he said yes. And true to his words, it is working. By God’s grace, I have someone I’m studying to see if we can get married,” he told Delay in local dialect Twi.



The CEO of OGB Music who is currently ‘wheelchair-bound’ after he was involved in a ghastly accident that occurred in Italy in 2015 has built for himself two huge apartments in Accra and Kumasi.



He currently owns and drives three cars, which are all specially customized for him by the Italian government after his accident.



