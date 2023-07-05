Not everyone is obligated to contribute to society - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy, has shared his perspective on artistes' involvement in Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs).



In an asaaseradio.com report, Stonebwoy stated that while he loves being socially-active and actively contributes to finding solutions to certain problems through his music, he believes all artists don't need to follow the same path.



“As an artist who loves to be socially-active, I don’t only use my music and voice, but I plan towards practicalising solutions to certain problems, but not everyone is obligated to do the same,” he said.



The artiste also emphasized the importance of valuing every individual's life, explaining that his commitment to social causes stems from his fundamental belief in the value of humanity.



Despite not having a lot of resources, Stonebwoy believes that his passion for contributing to society arises from the core of his humanity.



“This does not mean that I have so much in abundance, but this is coming from the core that makes me human,” he added.



Stonebwoy's stance against illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, has been particularly noteworthy.



He has been vocal about the detrimental effects of galamsey, especially in polluting the Pra River and negatively impacting water resources for six communities along the riverbank in the Shama district of the Western Region.



Taking practical steps towards addressing the issue, Stonebwoy's Livingstone Foundation has made significant contributions to the affected communities.



Specifically, the foundation donated 40,000-liter capacity mechanized boreholes to four out of the six communities.



These boreholes have become a lifeline, providing treated water to eight communities, and the potential for individual homes to be connected.



Reflecting on the visible consequences of galamsey, Stonebwoy mentioned witnessing a river flowing with the appearance of a cup of tea, alluding to the severe pollution caused by illegal mining activities.



“Even if I don’t know enough about galamsey situations, we can all see the effect of it. I saw a whole river flow that looked like a cup of tea,” he stated.



ADA/AE



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







