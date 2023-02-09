Not all TikTokers live fake lives; it is branding - Time defends

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Many have questioned how some Tiktokers and content creators who live lavishly are able to fund their lifestyle, but according to Augustus Adu Genfi, popularly known as Time, their job is lucrative.



Speaking on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, he clarified that although some of his colleagues rent cars just to show off on social media, there are many who make some good income from their content and as brand influencers.



He noted that Ghanaian Tiktokers were at the onset not taken seriously. Some critics argued that they can't be termed celebrities despite their popularity on social media.



This coupled with other factors made some content creators go out of their way to prove a point.



Commenting on the lavish lifestyle of some TikToker he noted that "some are not for show but some are definitely for show. It is branding, and for me, it is a psychological game that everybody is playing. Early on when we started, people thought we were joking and people needed to prove that this is how much we are worth."



"So, some of them rent the cars to prove the point which for me, if it doesn't have a long-term effect on your personality or mental health, then it is good," he told host, Paula Amma Broni.







