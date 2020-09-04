Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Nostalgia as social media reminisces early memories with #childhoodmemories trend

Some games people recounted on social media

People born in recent years described as the ‘computer age’ may have little or no idea as to how the older generation found ways to evoke and sustain happiness in their early days, without technology tools.



For many older social media users, this week was mainly dedicated to reminisce and celebrate the very first encounters with technology and also bring to light some of the old ways they used to have fun.



It was indeed a nostalgic feeling for many, who maintained that ‘those days’ were filled with the purest forms of happiness and free spirit.



From bathing in the rain to transforming small spaces into kitchens, not forgetting the game called ‘mama ne dada’ and ‘pilolo’, GhanaWeb brings its readers some interesting posts from some social media users as they revisited the old times.



I remember in class 3 wey I told a girl that mep3 no?..and she went to report me to a teacher..nbs beatings I collect ???????????? #childhoodmemories — Mr Asabere ????????? (@AsabereRoland) September 1, 2020

If your Dad buy case 5 ( ball) give you ahh the whole area you be the bossu ????????????#childhoodmemories — Sb k. GYESi ???????????? (@_gyesi) September 1, 2020

Retweet if you ever used this in place of a wrist watch????????????#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/AQtZjHhsPU — KWADWO???????? (@kwadwo_pounds89) September 1, 2020

An Aeroplane

A Boat

A Goal Post



I know most of you still need tutorials to make that paper boat.#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/BNfzkGMi7F — Shegelege ???? (@shegelege_218) September 1, 2020

Eiiii Yaw Badu ur mommy buy this thing give u...uno make we tk play some...hope you work for the US Army now jon boy????????#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/mVgxwlnZdW — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) September 1, 2020

U dey flex plus iphones now...these back den were the real deal...de bounce game err i was so good no wonder adey chop bounce left n right now#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/CIOfsR0QQx — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) September 1, 2020

If you were never never beaten for doing this, then you didn't enjoy your childhood ????????????#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/SqXBZA7Qin — STRAYLOVE???????????? (@Kristabel_yaa) September 1, 2020

You didnt buy this spectacles and u think u are my size???????? #childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/kQGfJRY5Um — Kwahu Shawarma (@KwahuShawarma) September 1, 2020

The Dbees have no idea what this is????????#childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/Wf1IlpE2Fw — Law ???? (@laws_law1) September 1, 2020

If you didn't do this, then u are not my friend ???? #childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/aXlIN3Rpit — ADOFO ASA ™???????????? (@_adofoasa__) September 1, 2020

Only legends know the gate fee and what goes on inside de3, ebi God p3 he know ???????????? #childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/7FjQvuKCKK — Sergio? ???????? (@sergio_de_ennin) September 1, 2020

