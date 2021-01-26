Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Normalize gifting women without expecting sex in return - Sex coach advises

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Ghanaian sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised men to normalize buying gifts for their partners without asking for or expecting sex as a payback.



Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show hosted by the Love Doctor Adwen, she made this assertion while sharing tips on how a man can enjoy great sex with his woman.



She hinted that getting a woman in the mood for sex is not always about foreplay, but also has to do with how she is treated in the relationship, the man’s approach to relaying his sexual desires and even his physical appearance at the time.



According to her, some men never buy gifts for their partners unless they want to have sex, therefore whenever he mentions to his partner that he is getting her a gift, then she knows his motive and that gets her tired of the man, this making sex unenjoyable.



Dzifa added that “Some men just demand for sex like it is a one-way affair. They say things like ‘open your legs’ or ‘I told you I’ll be having sex with you today so why aren’t you naked yet?’ Some men can insult their partner in the morning and expect sex in the evening. Even if she agrees to have sex with you, the thought of that insult will just get her dried up and out of the mood in a flash”.



The sex coach hinted that if men are to put a stop to all of these, it would shock them how wet their partner would become even without foreplay, whenever they have random or unplanned sex.