Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Shadrack Agyare, Contributor

Nominations for 2021 Garden City Awards opened

A photo of the flyer of the event

Rad Communications Limited has opened nominations for this year's Garden City Awards.



Then nomination opening ends on February 15, 2021.



The Ashanti Regional Achievement Awards dubbed; 'Garden City Awards' is to recognize, honour and celebrate a cross-section of Ashanti Region's most influential and accomplished personalities, organizations and companies from a wide range of industries, who are committed to the socio-economic development of the Region.



The award also promises to serve as a springboard for many who aspire to reach higher heights with their works and efforts, and also serve as a Regional platform for recognizing the great works of its constituents.



Categories include; Leadership, Chieftaincy, Politics & Governance, Entrepreneurship, Creative Arts, Entertainment & Fashion, Education & Training, Media & Communication, Women Empowerment and Online & Social Media.