Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor is dead

Social media has been abuzz with the news that Amaechi Muonagor, a veteran figure in Nollywood, has passed away at the age of 61.



The news was reported by the well-known Nigerian blog, Linda Ikeji, which stated that Muonagor died on Sunday, March 24, 2024, succumbing to health complications related to his kidneys, diabetes and a stroke he had suffered in 2023.



The stroke had resulted in the partial paralysis of his left leg, necessitating ongoing dialysis and physiotherapy treatments.



Muonagor's passing occurred shortly after he reached out for financial support on social media, seeking funds for a kidney transplant.



His health struggles, along with the recent passing of fellow actor Mr Ibu, cast a spotlight on the significant healthcare challenges faced by actors in the Nigerian film industry.



Many Nollywood actors, who typically receive payment on a per-film basis, lack comprehensive health insurance coverage.



While the Actors Guild of Nigeria has secured an insurance company to offer coverage for the industry, not all actors have availed themselves of this protection.



Throughout his illustrious career, Muonagor graced the silver screen in numerous films, notably in "Aki and Paw Paw," where he played the father of two stubborn teenagers, a role that remains etched in the memories of many fans.



Despite facing stiff competition from international movie industries, Nollywood retains its influential status, continuing to captivate audiences in Nigeria and across the African continent.



Amaechi Muonagor's death has sparked reactions on social media from colleagues and fans who took to their platforms to express their condolences.



View the posts below





In the space of one month we have lost two great Nollywood actors who made our childhood fun.

Rest in peace Amaechi Muonagor and Mr ibru ???? ????️ pic.twitter.com/YcwcugmCuf — AKIN (@Akinjoshua2017) March 24, 2024

Another nollywood legend gone, RIP Legend Amaechi Muonagor ????????️ pic.twitter.com/4uESPCwH9X — ???????????????????????????? ℕ???????? ???????????????????????????? (@anthonystilldey) March 24, 2024

Amaechi Muonagor has passed away due to Kidney disease.



RIP LEGEND!



I lack words ???? pic.twitter.com/tA75djhJhx — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking443) March 24, 2024

Sad news keeps breaking out from Nollywood ???? another legend falls to the cold hands of death ????



RIP Amaechi Muonagor — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) March 24, 2024

Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor's passing.



He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.



We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India.… pic.twitter.com/hozOavRPxX — Mo-Mo (@Morris_Monye) March 24, 2024

