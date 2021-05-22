Nobody likes me – Sefa opens up about her relationship status

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian artist Sefadzi Amesi also known as S3fa has stated that no man likes to be with her.



The talented vocalist began her singing career as a passion and challenged herself to sing with live bands, in night clubs and even at weddings.



The adventure continued and the Shuga hitmaker was finally signed by Ghanaian musician, DBlack to Black Avenue Musik.



S3fa has come under intense criticism for her way of dressing. She usually posts pictures of her in barely-there outfit whilst leaving little to the imagination.



Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, she revealed she is single because no one likes her.



When the host Jessica asked about her relationship status, she revealed that she is still single.



“Nobody likes me,” she said when asked why she is without a man.



When asked if she’s satisfied with her relationship status the “Echoke” hit maker revealed she is “single and satisfied.”



It is unclear whether men who are in love with her are not bold to tell her, she says she is okay being single and focusing on her music career.