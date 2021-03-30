You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 30Article 1219651

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3 News

No rapper does wiser songs than me – Pappy Kojo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician Pappy Kojo Musician Pappy Kojo

Takoradi-based Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo has expressed shock at persons who suggest his music is ‘senseless’ and contributes to immorality among young people.

The rapper, who appeared on Connect FM to promote his ‘Logos II’ album, intimated that he is always shocked when people say things to that effect.

Real name Jason Gaisie, Pappy Kojo said he is yet to find another person who does wiser songs than he does.

“I am confused because I don’t know any rapper that does wiser songs than I do. Like I am surprised. I think that people are going mad because if you really listen to rap, you’d realize that nobody spits sense more than I do,” he said.

He made these assertions while in an interview with Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on the Late Drive.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment