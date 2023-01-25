No one should beg me when I sue Pappi and Bulldog – Appietus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Appiah Dankwah known on the Ghanaian music scene as Appietus, one of the best music producers in the country has threatened to sue Pappi of 5Five fame.



This follows recent disclosure by Appietus that Pappi and his record label never paid for the production cost of the song titled ‘Muje Baya’ which made waves some time ago.



In a social media rant seen by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, Appietus who is credited for producing several hit songs wrote:



“You released the songs into the public domain without paying the studio fees,



“You made money off the songs by selling CD & Cassette rights, you played shows and went on tours with the music you did not pay for,



“You collected YouTube money from songs u never paid for, you never paid a penny for all my futures, So what do you take me for.



“When I start taking them on please no one should come and beg. Ghana is run by laws. I rest my case.