No media house will cover NPP Super Delegates run-off - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has commented on the NPP Super Delegate run-off elections to be held on September 2, 2023, indicating that it would be a waste of resources for any media house to cover the event.



Taking to her social media handle, Nana Aba suggested that a runoff between former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh and former energy minister, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko wouldn't garner much media attention to merit media coverage.



She advised them to accept their losses and move on to other endeavours.



“No media house will spend resources to cover a run-off between Nimo and Agyarko. They should both go and sit somewhere and carry their L,” she posted.



Her comments come after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced a runoff election on Saturday, September 2 between the two politicians.



Both candidates received an equal number of nine ballots at the recent Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26.



The conference aimed to elect five candidates out of a total of ten for the November 4 presidential primaries. The tie-breaking runoff is necessary to determine which candidate will proceed to the primaries and join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kyeremanten in the flagbearer race.





ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.











