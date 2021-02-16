Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

No artiste can blow in Ghana without fans - Rapper

Jey Luchy, a Ghanaian music producer who now doubles as a rap artiste, has admitted that fans are the key to being successful in the Ghanaian music industry.



Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show with the award-winning Foster Romanus, he stated that support on the part of artistes for each other is not the best, however, support from fans is undoubtedly key.



According to Jey Luchy, artistes supporting each other goes way beyond collaborating.



“When you do collaborations, it doesn’t just end there. We need to put in more support and see the music as a business. We’re here to make money and not just to make noise or put out one or two songs so we need to see our music as a business and treat it as such”, he said.



The musician continued, “The support we see here is not like outside. We don’t have a problem with the fans because we have a massive fanbase and serious people that love music in Ghana. Our fans are everything and without the fans, no artiste would even blow in Ghana so the fans are just number one when it comes to supporting but the problem is with the artistes and the industry itself”.



He advised that Ghanaian artistes put in or show more support for each other and acknowledge each other’s music as a business just as they would theirs so that they can all help each other grow in the business, to in turn grow the industry from its baby stage.