'No Dulling' was originally my song; Lynx was upset I didn't keep it for myself

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Eugene Kwame Marfo, alias Kuami Eugene, has made the stunning revelation that Keche's 2020 megahit 'No Dulling' on which he featured was orginally his.



Kuami told this to the Culture Daily team on 3Music.



The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year was discussing life as a record label signee as against being independent.



He noted that even though a label artiste does not have much freedom when it comes to the type and number of songs to release, there were moments he is allowed to do as he pleases.



He cited one of those moments.



"Okay," he showed hesitation: "Let me say this thing about 'No Dulling'. The label was very mad with 'No Dulling'. They'll kill me if I say it."



"They very mad with 'No Dulling' because 'No Dulling' was my song. The chorus and everything was done and when Keche came, I just made them do their verses and within a week, boom, the song was out there."



The label executives said, "You are really stubborn," he held his ear.



"That song was a really good one," Lerny Lomotey commented.



"That iss a jam!" C-Real said.



When MzGee exclaimed, "It became like the rebirth of Keche," her aforementioned colleague presenters agreed but Kuami responded: "I have no idea about that."



"Herh, that song! You kill am," Jay Foley, at the head of the table calmy but meaningfully remarked.



Amid the compliments, the Kuami Eugene nicknamed Rock Star, kept saying, "They [Lynx Entertainment] were very upset."



Apparently, they had wanted for him to keep the song for a Lynx release.



In 2021, the song earned Keche the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Group of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year honours.