No American record label yet Beyoncé recognized me – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale in 2019 featured on a song with Beyoncé titled 'Already'



The music video for 'Already' had vibrant dance and choreography, featuring Ghanaian dancers



Shatta Wale is the first Ghanaian musician to have worked with Beyoncé on a song



Shatta Wale has reminded his critics of how he single-handedly defied all odds to be the first Ghanaian to have worked with American musician Beyoncé on her visual album 'Black Is King.'



When the Shatta Movement Boss in 2019 got featured on a song with Beyoncé titled “Already”, the news came as a surprise to many. He received congratulatory messages from his fans and some colleagues in the music industry over the song with Queen B.



In a tweet dated July 31, 2020, Shatta Wale thanked Beyoncé for believing in his craft. The caption of a photo that captured the two musicians read: “Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you #symbolofhope #Already #BlackIsKing #ShattaIsKing

@beyonce.”



The Ghanaian musician who has recently been on a rant over allegations that he rented an all-white Rolls Royce which he has been flaunting on his social media platforms has hit back at his critics.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his Snapchat account, he wrote: “I’ve not been signed to a label in America yet but I’ve been recognized by BeyounceBeyoncé so just imagine when I get signed. I will have a song with nebu kad nezar.”



The 'Dancehall King' also fired shots believed to be directed at Nigerian musician, Davido who recently acquired a 2021 Rolls Royce.



“I don’t use my father’s money for hype. I use my, my own money to do my own real shit… Real hustlers are real money makers. We started from the bottom now we here!!! The ting, e-coil,” Shatta wrote.