Entertainment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nkommo Wo Ho: Reactions to Sarkodie's Bob Marley feature, Ghanaian celebs at 65th Grammys

Ghanaian celebrities who made headlines play videoGhanaian celebrities who made headlines

With his remake of Bob Marley's classic love song "Stir It Up," rapper Sarkodie is back in the spotlight.

Join Amma Broni on this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho as she brings to you the cheerleaders and critics of Sarkodie's international feature.

Catch the latest gist on Ghanaian celebrities who graced the 65th Grammy award ceremony in Los Angeles as well as artistes who lost out on various categories.

Stonebwoy made headlines and topped social media trends for his 'harmless' networking at the Grammys with the likes of Taylor Swift, Fat Joe, Lil Baby, and many others.

Get up to speed with the latest celebrity news, social media trends, and all the top stories in Ghana's showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Blakk Rasta, Nana Aba Anamoah, Nayas, Bisa Kdei, and the late Ebony Reigns made headlines this week.


Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:

