Nkommo Wo Ho: Nigeria elections; celebrities contest for Member of Parliament seat

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Nkommo Wo Ho, Maame Akua Kyei, brings you up to speed on all the major happenings that happened the past week



The week was packed with celebrity news and gist from your favourite personalities in the entertainment industry.



On March 1st, 2023, Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner of Nigeria's presidential election, defeating his closest rival, Peter Obi, and other contestants.



Many Nigerians celebrated Tinubu's victory, citing his political experience and leadership qualities as reasons for their support.



However, some were not pleased with the outcome, including Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Okanayo, who reportedly failed to celebrate his birthday due to the win.



The news of Tinubu's victory also reached Ghana, where a few celebrities took to social media to express their views on the election results.



Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, and political analyst, Kwame A Plus, were among those who posted on Instagram, congratulating Tinubu and expressing hope for a better relationship between Ghana and Nigeria in a sarcastic manner.



In other news on Nkommo Wo Ho, the Ayawaso Constituency in Ghana's capital, Accra, saw a clash between actor John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah for a parliamentary seat running on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.







Watch the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/FNOQ