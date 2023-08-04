Nkommo Wo Ho: Empress Gifty slams MzGee, Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Gospel musician Empress Gifty was the special guest on the July 29 edition of United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



The gospel singer, who has been tagged controversial, was asked some questions with regard to her behaviour on social media and her feud with some colleagues but Empress Gifty who was unhappy at a point threw some subtle jabs, to express displeasure about some happenings during her appearance on the show.



Empress Gifty again took to Instagram a day after the show to vent about what ensued between them.



Employing the words of Proverbs 26:5, she wrote; “If someone asks you a silly question, give him a silly answer. Then you will know that he is not as wise as he thinks he is.”



Musician Kwaw Kese also made headlines this week with a coup tweet he made on Twitter. He was met with different reactions with some asking him to withdraw such comments.



Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has as well been slapped with a lawsuit from his first wife May Yul-Edochie.



In a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, May Yul-Edochie is also seeking an amount of 100 million naira in damages against Yul Edochie’s second wife for adultery with her husband.



