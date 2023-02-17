Nkommo Wo Ho: Afia Schwarzenegger sets up Nana Tornado; celebrities mark Val's Day

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger, in her ongoing battle with Nana Tornado, has flawed the latter in a setup that gained tons of reaction on social media.



According to netizens, the popular actress has finally been able to nail her biggest critics, who recently made some allegations about her purported marriage.



Amma Broni, in this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, brings to you the celebrities who marked this year's Valentine's Day in style.



Catch the latest news in showbiz from the camp of Black Sherif, who recently won the 'Best Hip Hop Act' at the Soundcity MVP Awards, Okyeame Kwame, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who graced the wedding of Hawa Koomson's daughter in style with the First Lady.



Don't miss this week's major social media trends and all the celebrities who made headlines.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









