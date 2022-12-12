Nii Soul releases maiden album titled ‘Forecast into the Past’

Music of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Joseph Ankrah, also known as Nii Soul, has released his first album titled ‘Forecast into the Past’.



The album which has earlier-released songs like ‘Wahala No Dey Finish’ and ‘Mata’ features artistes such as Gasmilla, Fameye, Bright of Buk Bak, Rhyme Sonny, among others.



The 13-track album focuses on Nii’s story of moving away from the world to the word.



Explaining the meaning of the title which rather sounds grammatically incorrect, Nii said it acknowledges the journey he made in life and what lies ahead of him.



“I just wanted to find a way of saying that I recognise where I’m from, where I am and where I am going. So even though I am looking ahead I still recognise what I have been through and what it has made me and how far it has brought me, and the lessons I’ve learnt and where I believe this whole journey is taking me to,” he said.



Although he describes his songs as Afrofusion, he said the message is gospel and that is what really matters. This is to quell rumours that he may have gone back to secular music after realising the album features only secular artistes.



Although this is his first album, Nii has other gospel songs such as ‘Change’, ‘Oshe Baba’, and Odo’.



Nii was the first runner-up in the second edition of TV3’s Mentor reality show. He was then called Joe.



He later took part in Project Fame West Africa with the name Nii.



Known for his unmatched vocal prowess, Nii is versatile and quickly juggles between genres and styles when the need be.



Before he became born-again, he had songs like ‘Monife’ and ‘Sunshine’.



Stream Nii Soul’s ‘Forecast into the Past’ in the link below: