Nigerian politician covers all medical bills of Nollywood veteran Mr. Ibu

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu recently publicized a medical condition that he was suffering via social media.



He said his leg could be amputated if the condition was not treated attracting lots of sympathy from lovers of his acting.



Others slammed the Nigerian Actors Guild for not being supportive of their own, which allegation has been dismissed by the guild.



The latest development on the issue is that a former governor and Senate president, ABubakar Bukola Saraki, had through his foundation cleared all the medical bills.



This was made known in a statement shared on the foundation's Facebook page on Friday.



The statement said, "The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.



"When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.



"We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it's through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.



"We wish him a swift and complete recovery."