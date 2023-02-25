You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 25Article 1721219

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian celebrities cast their votes in the ongoing 2023 general elections

Nigerians have turned out in large numbers to fulfill their civic duties at the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

Celebrities have also flocked to their local polling units to cast their votes.

Paul Okoye of P-square fame, BBNaija star Beauty Tukura, actresses Kate Henshaw, Ifu Ennada, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, Chidi Mokeme, Adunni Ade, Ugezu Ugezu, Toyin Abraham, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Obasi, Stan Nze, Jemima Osunde, among others, have taken to social media to share photos and videos of themselves at their polling units to cast their votes.

Out of the 18 presidential candidates, four are leading the race for the Nigeria general election.

They include Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

