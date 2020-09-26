Entertainment of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Nigeria should not be seen as a competition - Gospel musician tells artistes

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Eric Jeshurun has advised Ghanaian musicians to refrain from seeing Nigeria as a competition and focus on collaborating with their artistes to grow the music industry.



In an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer, he said: “Nigeria is not a competition. They have been complementary. We should stop having that mindset that they are our competition.



When we look at the Yaa Amponsahs and the Sakyis, Nigeria took it from here. We should establish seniority rather than seeing them as a competition”.



He noted that business-wise, Ghana can tap into the market of Nigeria as they have a larger market because of their population.



“They have a bigger market in the marketing perspective. Why don’t we tap into that? Look at Burna Boy, they are doing well. Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa need to collaborate in terms of music”.



The gospel musician was of the view that no matter our nationality, we are all one people under Christ.



He recounted that even as a Ghanaian musician, he had great support from Nigeria, particularly a guy named Nathaniel and that he believes should be the situation between Ghanaians and Nigerians in music.



Jeshurun is currently promoting his gospel album titled ‘Healing Stream’. Healing Stream album is made up of ten songs and features gospel heavyweights like Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Blessing Ohanele, Efe Grace, Kingsley Ampofo and Irene Logan, formerly of Irene and Jane Fame.





