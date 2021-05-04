Nicholas Omane Acheampong breaks silence on Agradaa's repentance story

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has posited that fetish priestess-turned-evangelist, Nana Agradaa will die if she does not truly repent as she claims she has.



Hosting the May Day edition of Happy98.9FM’s religious and social programme, Nsem Pii, the ‘Tabitha Kum’ hitmaker said, “Nana Agradaa must truly repent because it is her relationship with God that matters. If her repentance is not real and it is only a scheme to trick people, then she should know that she is on the verge of death”.



Nicholas further charged, “You can mark this down. She should do well to truly repent because if after all her wrong deeds, she can still hold a Bible to her chest and announce that she has repented thinking that she is tricking God, her days left on earth won’t even be up to a year”.



He added: “Today, Agradaa is out there apologizing to me. You’ve never known me personally but you can boldly insult me in public and say all sorts of things about me but now God has punished you”.



He noted that he is not making these comments because he is happy about the predicament she is facing, however, he is only sounding a piece of advice to everyone to learn from her situation and live their lives with their future in mind.



