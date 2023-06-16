Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation frees 12 Inmates at Sekondi-Takoradi prisons unable to pay court fines

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation, also known as NK City Foundation, owned Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, has displayed a remarkable act of compassion and social responsibility by facilitating the release of 12 inmates at the Sekondi-Takoradi Prisons who were unable to pay their court fines.



This initiative, undertaken on June 15, 2023, reflects the foundation's unwavering commitment to social causes and the well-being of individuals.



Recognizing the challenging circumstances faced by inmates, who were incarcerated solely due to their inability to settle their fines imposed by the court, the Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation took it upon themselves to intervene and secure their freedom.



Understanding the profound impact such an act can have on the lives of these individuals, the foundation extended its support beyond their release.



After facilitating their release, the Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation organized a shopping excursion for the former inmates, ensuring that they could acquire basic necessities to restart their lives.



Additionally, to celebrate their newfound freedom and provide a sense of joy and camaraderie, the foundation arranged a small party for the released individuals, allowing them to experience a moment of happiness after their time of hardship.



It is worth noting that Nhyiraba Kojo, the founder of the Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation, experienced a personal encounter with the legal system earlier in the year.



On April 28, 2023, he was sentenced to 30 days in prison by the Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt.



This sentence was imposed due to Nhyiraba Kojo's failure to comply with an interlocutory injunction order, which demanded the cessation of noise pollution from his nightclub and the installation of soundproofing measures.



Despite his own legal predicament, Nhyiraba Kojo demonstrated immense empathy and compassion by channeling his experiences into a positive force for change by leveraging the resources and influence of the Nhyiraba Kojo Foundation, he enabled the release of 12 individuals who were imprisoned solely because of their inability to pay fines.































ADA/WA