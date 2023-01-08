You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 08Article 1691918

LifeStyle of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: braperucci.africa

New Year, New Style: Here’s how your favourite stars are kicking it off on the gram

Jackie Appiah and Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maami 'Oh my hair' Jackie Appiah and Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maami 'Oh my hair'

It's a New Year and netizens have already started checking the internet for new style trends.

This perhaps is because they are scouting for fresh pieces to add to their wishlist for many events they’ll be attending.

Because of how frustrating this search can be, here's a list of influencers who have already started the year in full glam.

Check out some of the best fashion and stylish looks from your favourite celebrities and style influencers including Jackie Appiah, Empress Jamilla, Maame Gyamfua, Akosua Vee, and many others below.


Akosua Vee




Empress Jamilla




Mamiohmyhair



Ama Godson



Jackie Appiah



Nadia Buari



So African

