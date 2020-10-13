Movies of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Skbeatz Records

New Takoradi comedian does interesting short skit with Stonebwoy's 'Putuu'

Comic actor, AndyPlus

New comedian and actor AndyPlus, whose real name Godfred Arthur, is out with another fascinating short skit using "PUTUU" track by Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



The short skit, titled 'The Surprise Cake' tells of a slay queen girlfriend who thought she could play smart with her boyfriend with a lie that she is on her way to Takoradi whilst she was with another guy.



She faces her worse nightmare and disgrace during her birthday party with her very close friends.



She was optimistic that her boyfriend would surprise her and the friends with an expensive cake of her class.



Well things went south for her when she realised the same boyfriend she tried to play smart with also played her. The short story serves as a lesson to women who try to place smart with men, create untrue stories and lies to get what they want from them.



The short film features new actors and actresses with the names Priscilla, Rukaya, Kofi Ackon, Serwaa and Blessing.



The short skit was directed and filmed by YouTuber and publicist, Skbeatz Records.



