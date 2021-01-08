Movies of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

'New Mr and Mrs', a relationship comedy series out now

play videoNew Mr and Mrs series

Ghanaian filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records, whose real name, Sampson Kofi Agyekum is out with a new short comedy series titled "New Mr & Mrs''.



A comedy series that shares a story of a new young married couple who realises that after marriage they are not meant to be, but they are married now!



They cannot divorce!



Therefore in their efforts to make their marriage work, they fight, quarrel, love, forgive, laugh, play, joke, and do many more interesting moves.



Some episodes may have solutions to their problems; others may carry puzzles, suspense and unexpected decisions.



The drama series features Sampson Agyekum and Barbara Osei, as the main actors and other actors, Evans Obiba and Abideck Allan Booth.



Along the line, there would be other new actors who will join in subsequent episodes.



The first episode is now out on YouTube.



Other members of the production crew are D'Motion Studios, Kbeatz Pianos and SamzFirth.



The movie is written and produced by Skbeatz Records, inspired by his parents, Apostle Paul and Mrs Agyekum also known as Mokasehemaa.



Click to watch Episode 1:



