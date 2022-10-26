Neither NPP nor NDC can make Ghana better, they just 'chop' our money - Jeneral Ntatia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian, Jeneral Ntatia together with some celebrities were at the forefront of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign and solicited votes for the party's presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo back in 2020.



The popular comedian and comic actor echoed the NPP's message of hope to his fans and the general public.



But barely two years down the lane, the economic hardship under the NPP has led Jeneral Ntatia to speak against his beloved party.



According to the comic actor, Ghana's two main political parties - New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress can't be trusted to develop the nation or improve the living conditions of citizens



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on October 25, he wrote that both parties only come to office to steal state funds.



"If we will revolve around the same parties we know, then I can confidently say no one can make Ghana better. We will continue to sing the same tune in the years to come. It’s like shift and let me chop some nothing better for the future. #BoldTruth."



In a separate post, he added: "Unless there is some form of Collaboration to put Ghana first from the two parties we know. Let’s merge and pick the best brains to work. After all, we all claim we want to make Ghana Better."



One of Jeneral's Facebook followers Citizen Edem called him out for campaigning for the 'wrong' party. He wrote: "Massa the NPP you campaigned for has failed abysmally. Don’t come and rope in anybody. You guys knew very well that the material you were promoting was substandard but because of sheer bigotry you still went ahead. If ur Akufo Addo has failed just say so and leave the rest alone."



Jeneral Ntatia had this to say in response: "Citizen Edem the number you are calling is not available."



Check out the post below:

















Watch our latest programmes below:













OPD/BB