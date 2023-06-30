Negativity can't affect me when I am about to perform - Samini

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Renowned Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Samini, recently opened up about his ability to deliver exceptional performances even when facing personal problems.



During an interview on Twitter Spaces with Kwame Dadzie, Samini shared that once he takes hold of the microphone, he transcends into a realm where all his troubles fade away.



According to Samini, the mind is a powerful weapon, and its use determines the outcome.



He explained, "I have a creative box, and nothing negative goes in there. So when it's time to prepare for a performance or studio recording, and I am in that box, whatever negativity is present has its barriers. It can't affect me until I've completed my task."



Naturally, even on a regular day filled with activities and stress, Samini revealed that the moment the microphone is handed to him and the band begins to play, a different energy consumes him.



He emphasized that everyone involved in performance carries personal issues but once they step on stage, they release all the negative energy and enter a state of ecstasy.



When asked about concerns regarding repetitive performances on different shows, Samini expressed his desire to introduce new dynamics to his performances to avoid sounding monotonous.



He explained, "As an artiste, you sometimes long for change, something new, something spectacular. This way, even those who have attended one or two of your shows can experience a wow factor."



Samini further emphasized that regardless of the audience size, he always ensures his stagecraft is top-notch.



He noted, "It's not really about the number of people or how energized they are. It's about how I can make them feel before they leave the venue."



He went on to explain that sometimes an artiste performs in places where they are relatively unknown, and they may not receive the usual enthusiastic reception they are accustomed to in their comfort zones.



