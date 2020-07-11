Music of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Natty Lee features Sista Afia on new single titled 'Heartbeat'

play videoNatty Lee and Ghanian female musician, Sista Afia

Brand new one from Natty Lee featuring the most sought after female musician, Sista Afia.



The romantic song which is titled Heartbeat brings out the beautiful emotions of both Natty Lee and Sista Afia on the song.



Natty Lee expresses his feelings to Sista Afia, and how he feels anytime she is far from him. Natty Lee promises to be a better man in her presence.



Sista Afia blessed the song with her powerful voice and deep verses, and assures Natty she will always be in his heart.



Enjoy the visuals for Natty Lee’s Broken Heart featuring Sista Afia from below.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.