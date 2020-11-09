National Tourism Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020
The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over the weekend held a successful National Tourism Awards under the theme 'Growing Tourism Beyond the Return, Beyond COVID-19'.
Aimed at rewarding agencies and institutions under the tourism and hospitality sector that performed creditably in 2019, the event held at the National Theatre was colourful with the display of Ghanaian cultures.
In attendance were Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi; CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; Board Members and Management of GTA, among others.
Below is the full list of winners:
Honorary Awards
Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Paramount Chief, Oguaa Traditional Area.
Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, Paramount Chief, Edina Traditional Area.
Kofi Akpabli – Tourism/Travel Writer.
Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah – Mayor Of Accra.
Miss Delphine Brew – Hammond (Miss Tourism Ghana)
Sunseekers Travel & Tours
The Adinkra, Washington Dc
Panafest Foundation – Cape Coast
Diaspora Affairs, Office Of The President
Media Majique And Research System, Accra
Kids In Tourism
Accommodation
5-Star – Kempinski Hotel (Gold Coast City) – Accra
4 Star – Tang Palace Hotel – Accra
3 Star – Aqua Safari Resort – Ada
2 Star – Grace Garden Hotel – Takoradi
1 Star – Asantewaa Premier Hotel – Fumesua, Kumasi
Guest House – West Wing Guest House – Spintex
Budget Hotel – Almond Tree Guest House – Elmina
Serviced Apartments – Red Mango – Takoradi
Hostel – Banvillas Hostel – Kentinkrono
Food & Beverage
Restaurant Grade 1 – Azmera Restaurant – Roman Ridge
Restaurant Grade 2 – Buka Restaurant – Osu
Restaurant Grade 3 – Hot Ernesto Restaurant – Takoradi
Fast Food – Papaye – Spintex Road
Airline Catering Services – Servair – Airport – Accra
Drinking Bar – Treasures Pub – Haatso
Traditional Catering – Agbenorxevi Chop Bar – Ho
Night Club/Pub – Crescendo Lounge & Pub – Labone
Travel Trade
Tour Operator – Land Tours – Accra
Travel Agent – Satguru Travels – Osu
Car Rentals – Atlas Rent – A – Car, Dansoman
Airline Of The Year – Air France – Klm
Site Guide – Robert Morgan Mensah, Cape Coast Castle
Tour Guide – Yao Dzide Freelance, Accra
Visitor Attraction – Cape Coast Castle, Cape Coast
Tourism Writer Of The Year – Samuel Obeng-Appah, Voyage Afriq
Tourism Broadcast Programme – UTV Heritage Ghana, United Television
Tourism Oriented Media
Television – TV3
Radio – Okay FM
Print – The Mirror
Online – Voyage Afriq
Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Accommodation
White Sands Beach Resort & Spa – Gomoa Fetteh
Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Food & Beverage
Moti Mahal Restaurant – Asokwa
