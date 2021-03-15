Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: 3 News

National Theatre ready to open – Executive Director

Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Frimpong

The Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Frimpong, has added her voice to ongoing debates on the re-opening of cinemas and theatres in the face of Covid-19.



The closure of these public places of entertainment is affecting creative arts persons as the pandemic hits hard on living conditions.



The Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP), in a statement last week, called on the government to with immediate effect consider re-opening the cinemas and theatres with COVID protocols observed to enable the creative arts and movie industry to bounce back.



Speaking on Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, the Executive Director of National Theatre said it is possible to observe the Covid protocols for any event to take place at the National Theatre, which has a capacity of 1,492.



But she admitted that if an event organizer decides to host an event with about 600 audiences, it will be difficult for the management of the National Theatre to reduce the amount they will charge for a full capacity because they need to spend the same amount of money on utilities in addition to fumigation after every event as well as soaps, sanitizers, etc.



Madam Amy Frimpong said creative arts persons must have good people to represent them to present their case for the government to address these concerns.