Nana Romeo punches holes in Joe Mettle's 'Artiste of the Year' nomination

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Nana Romeo Welewele has joined a section of the public as well as industry players who have argued that gospel singer, Joe Mettle does not merit his nomination in the 24th VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' category.



Reviewing this year's nominations on E-Forum by Abrantepa, the radio presenter, noted that Joe is the odd one out adding that the likes of Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi and Piesie Esther did great under the year of review and haven't witnessed majority questioning their nominations.



"Ras Kuuku has questioned why Jow Mettle is always given a safe spot under the 'Artiste of the Year' category. He wants to find out whether Joe Mettle is part of the VGMA board or works for them.



"Why was Joe Mettle nominated under this category? There is a question mark there...it is simply because we don't see it. Why haven't we questioned Black Sherif, Camidoh and KiDi's nomination? It is just Joe that people have raised concerns. None was said about Piesie Esther's nomination. I guess Joe Mettle's nomination will be revisited and possibly removed during the 1-week window for corrections. Apart from that, all the nominees under this particular category are deserving," Nana Romeo made this known on GhanaWeb TV.



Joe Mettle who holds the record as the first gospel singer to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is looking forward to bagging the prestigious award for the second time this year.



He faces stiff competition from eight other musicians including his colleague, Piesie Esther who have received massive support from the gospel fraternity following the announcement.



OPD/BB