Nana Romeo calls for change in Ghanaian attitudes following Nigerian Chef's Guinness World Record Win

Renowned Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana Romeo, has weighed in on the recent achievement of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



While acknowledging the impressive feat, Nana Romeo also raised some important points about the attitudes of Ghanaians towards success and the need for change.



In a statement he shared on Instagram, Nana Romeo expressed his admiration for Hilda Baci's achievement, while also pointing out that her success was not achieved in isolation.



He noted that Nigerians had shown tremendous support for the chef, including several celebrities who defied the rain to physically cheer her up when she was visibly tired.



This support, he argued, had helped to give her the energy she needed to succeed.



“I woke up to see this lady trending all over and her pics are on almost all my Ghanaian friend's pages. That’s beautiful but hey, she couldn’t have done this all by herself.



“We’ve seen how Nigerians, including several celebrities, defied the rain to physically cheer up the visibly tired chef and that’s how she got her energy to be able to get it done successfully. Hope Ghanaians posting her will use the same energy to post their own when the need arises,” he said.



Nana Romeo went on to lament the fact that Ghanaians often only trend on negativity, and that when someone does trend positively, it is usually because of a huge calamity that has befallen them.



He pointed to the case of Selina Boateng, a Ghanaian gospel musician whose videos went viral when she fell on stage, but who has since been largely ignored despite releasing new music.

“In Ghana, people mostly trend on negativity. The moment you see a Ghanaian trending all over, hmmm it’s either something is wrong or it’s for laughter.



“We were in this country when Selina Boateng fell, her videos were almost on all feeds. The same Selina Boateng has released her song and nobody is posting her. My favourite female Nigerian singer,” he cited.



The radio presenter also contrasted the way that Nigerians had rallied around Tiwa Savage when her alleged sex tape was leaked, with the way that Ghanaians had largely ignored Raquel, a Ghanaian musician who had also faced a similar situation.



“Tiwa Savage had her alleged sex tape leaked and Nigerians found a beautiful way to kill that negative trend and here she is mounting international stages as if nothing happened. This similar incident happened to Raquel in Ghana, in fact not too bad as Tiwa’s situation but let’s ask ourselves where is Raquel now?



“We can mention and mention and mention and mention. In Ghana, it’s mostly when a huge calamity befalls on you that you receive such huge attention from Ghanaians,” he added.



The media personality called for a change in attitudes among Ghanaians, arguing that this kind of support was needed not just for celebrities, but for ordinary citizens as well.



He cited the example of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who had been helping prisoners get out of jail but had received no attention for his efforts.

“A typical example is the case of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. He was helping prisoners get out of prison but nobody posted it.



“Let’s change our attitudes as Ghanaians. Stonebwoy and many other Ghanaian artists I know keep complaining about how Ghanaians in the diaspora prefer to support non-Ghanaian artists when they visit them but refuse to come out in numbers to support their own,” he asserted.



The radio presenter ended his statement by congratulating Hilda Baci on her achievement and calling for a collective effort to change the negative attitudes that he had highlighted.



He acknowledged that he was not perfect himself, but argued that everyone needed to come together to effect change.



“This is gradually becoming a bad norm. We must change. Thank you ????. I’m not perfect either that’s why we all need to come together and get this done,” he concluded.





