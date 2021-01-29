Music of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Nana Mensah and Slim Flex uplift spirits with ‘My Rock of Ages’

play videoMusician Nana Mensah

We all love good music that uplifts the spirit and this new song by Nana Mensah featuring Slim Flex titled ‘My Rock of Ages’ is simply food for the soul.



The song expresses themes of enlightenment through Christ and divine selection.



Characterized by heaven-inspired vocals, the artists establish their joy with God choosing them to do his will - the ultimate call for any Christian.



"Well, the creative process was really and truly through prayer. I had a heart-to-heart talk with Slim Flex, went home to do what I know how to do best which was pray.



"I hopped on YouTube to look for an uplifting Gospel Afrobeat and God led me to one. I prayed and then the flows, lyrics and melodies started flowing. God showed up through my music," Nana Mensah speaking on his inspiration in making this masterpiece.



The Canada-based Ghanaian Gospel singer has learned to lean on Christ through the trial and tribulations life has offered up.



With his music, he wants to share his testimony to the world and let his generation know that they should not lose hope and faith in the lives that they live.



