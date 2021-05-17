Nana Kottens to release 'Call Girl'

Music of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

After releasing a tribute song for the celebration of 2021 mother’s day, the Ghanaian born singer, songwriter and producer is scheduled to release his second single for the year.



The piano version is scheduled to be released on June 04, 2021, with the original version scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021.



The official music video for 'Call Girl' is going to be shot in Indianapolis, Indiana, the USA by Zaahi Studios, and will premiere in the spring of 2022. In the meantime, Sound Lion Records is planning to release animation videos for both versions of the song.



Although the title of the song increases people's curiosity about what the song is about, per Nana Kottens, the song has nothing to do with Call Girls.



Nana Kottens stated that “We live in a society where it is inevitable to eliminate the possibilities of people spreading rumors and false stories about people. The song was written out of the concept of stereotyping, gossiping and spreading fake news about innocent people, don’t judge a book by it's covers".



He emphasized that the song is a story and that, one will have the opportunity to listen to a song and a story.



The record was produced by Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi aka Nana Kottens, song written by Nana Kottens and David Lowe aka Lowekey.



The instrumentals for 'Call Girl' was produced by 2X platinum hit producer Isaiah Darty aka ZeroTheComposer and Nana Kottens.



The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by sound engineer Carey Goodspeed at Azmyth recording studio, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.



The art cover for the single was designed by Samuel Tetteh and Rebecca Noison of TK Designz.



Nana Kottens blends African and American culture in his sounds. You can connect with both continents when listening to his music, which takes influence from R&B, Highlife, Soul, Pop, Country, Hip Hop, Hip-life, Reggae, Dancehall and Afro beats.



He is a versatile singer and songwriter and takes the advantage of being a polyglot to write and craft his songs to connect with different demographics.



Nana Kottens has to his credit dope songs like 'Odo', 'Mama We Miss You' and 'Mama Don’t Give Up' and is currently in the process of finishing up his first album “Never Scared of Trying”.



In the meantime, enjoy Nana Kottens “Odo” acoustic version below.



