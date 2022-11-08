Nana Frema hangs out with Dr. Obengfo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian plastic surgeon, Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh, popularly known as ‘Obengfo’ has been spotted hanging out with his former patient, Rosette Nana Frema Koranteng.



Although it is unclear the reasons for their meeting, the two were captured, sharing fun moments in a video making rounds on social media.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019 when Dr. Obenfo faced severe backlash and was even arrested for what was described as operating unlawfully in the country, Ghanaian singer Nana Frema, was one of the few people that stood up for him.



Dr. Obeng was arrested and his facility was closed down following the death of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Deputy CEO, Stacy Offei Darko, who died in the process of liposuction at his outfit.



‘Obenfo’ in a bid to vindicate himself during Stacy’s death mentioned that several Ghanaian celebrities have successfully had body enhancement procedures at his hospital.



Nana Frema was the only celebrity to defend the doctor and also admit that she had her liposuction procedure at Dr. Obeng’s hospital.



The singer at that time revealed that she spent not less than GH¢30,000 to get her bouncy body shape at the controversial hospital.



The two have since established the best of relationship and Frema often ‘sings Dr. Obeng’s praises’ in some media interviews she has been to.



In the case of Dr. Obeng, not much has been heard of him until his latest viral video with Nana Frema.



Watch the video below:







Watch this episode of E-Forum below.













EB/BB