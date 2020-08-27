Music of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Boroo rebrands as Berose 3sixty, surfaces with new look

Nana Boroo is now Berose 3sixty

Nana Osei Bonsu who is known in the showbiz space as Nana Boroo will henceforth be referred to as Berose 3sixty.



This is because the musician has changed his brand name. There is also a change with respect to his image as the announcement came with pictures of his new look.



Looking more feminine, Berose 3sixty now appears in a frontal wig (Mongolian hair) with his sideburns sharply trimmed.



"It’s a whole 360 turn. From my image, the way I look and sound. Everything has changed. I don’t know the old Nana Boroo again so it is a different person now. You have to have a look that people can relate to," he said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz.



The musician rose to fame following the release of 'Aha Ayede' in 2010. He performed at almost every big event and cemented his name in the industry.



He made another significant step when he released 'Bebiaa So So' in 2014.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.